Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Amprius Technologies Stock Performance
Amprius Technologies stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amprius Technologies (AMPX)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.