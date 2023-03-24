Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Amprius Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000.

(Get Rating)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

