Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Gap Up to $7.65

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $7.95. Amprius Technologies shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 719,337 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have commented on AMPX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday.
Amprius Technologies Stock Down 9.3 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12.
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
