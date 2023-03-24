Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Gap Up to $7.65

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $7.95. Amprius Technologies shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 719,337 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMPX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 9.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

