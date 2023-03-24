AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of AXR opened at $13.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. AMREP has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Get AMREP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMREP

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.