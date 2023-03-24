Analysts Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Price Target at C$70.56

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cormark raised their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Altus Group Price Performance

AIF stock opened at C$57.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,876.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$57.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.02. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$41.27 and a 52 week high of C$61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,000.00%.

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total value of C$326,140.00. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

