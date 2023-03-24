Analysts Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target at $11.17

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,876 shares of company stock valued at $125,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 6.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 73,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.25. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Further Reading

