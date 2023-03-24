Analysts Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) PT at $358.64

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $356.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

MOH opened at $263.68 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.13.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

