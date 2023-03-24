Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Corus Entertainment (CJR.B)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Corus Entertainment (TSE: CJR.B):

3/22/2023 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.75 to C$2.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$1.80.

3/7/2023 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$2.75 to C$2.50.

TSE CJR.B traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 839,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,817. Corus Entertainment Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.59 and a 52-week high of C$5.00. The company has a market cap of C$327.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

