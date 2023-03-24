Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.85

Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 7699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Anterix Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anterix by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Anterix by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,522,000 after purchasing an additional 145,155 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Anterix by 13,957.1% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Anterix by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 56,730 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Anterix by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49,341 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anterix Company Profile
Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.
