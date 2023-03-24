Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.85

Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 7699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 45,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,487.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $74,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,135.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anterix by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Anterix by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,522,000 after purchasing an additional 145,155 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Anterix by 13,957.1% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Anterix by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 56,730 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Anterix by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49,341 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.