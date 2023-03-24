Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $31.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.27% from the stock’s current price.
AR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.
Shares of AR opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Antero Resources has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62.
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
