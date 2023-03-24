Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CEO Cedric Francois Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,811,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $63.22 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. The firm’s revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

