Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 56.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 204.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 537,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,973,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

Insider Activity

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $55.40. 944,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,696. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.08. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.67%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.