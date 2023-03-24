Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APLE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.
Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.17.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 38,845 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 988,451 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,558,000 after acquiring an additional 66,044 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
