Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APLE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,271.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 38,845 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 988,451 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,558,000 after acquiring an additional 66,044 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

