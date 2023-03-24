Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.9% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $872,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Apple by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 169,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 78,204 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,236,000. Finally, DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $158.70. 30,748,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,723,688. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.43.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

