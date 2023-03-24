Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,220 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Applied Materials by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $122.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.40. The company has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

