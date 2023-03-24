Arbitrum (ARB) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.75 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded 88.3% lower against the dollar. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.75 billion and $3.24 billion worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00004903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.46 or 0.00355234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,229.06 or 0.25819683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.36902424 USD and is down -88.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $2,775,322,625.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

