Ardor Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $89.60 million and $2.00 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00061099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00040316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.