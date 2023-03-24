Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. 2,866,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,415,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.