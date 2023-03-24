Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,985,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,124. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

