Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases 60 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

TXN stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.89. 630,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312,518. The stock has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.85.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

