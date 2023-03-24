Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 1,552 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $52.43. 1,017,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

