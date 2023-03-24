Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.5% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,664 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after buying an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Briar Hall Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after buying an additional 520,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $230.47. 120,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

