ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,391 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $37.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.46. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.