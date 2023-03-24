ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38. 57,966 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 80,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. ARKX was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by ARK.

