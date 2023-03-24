Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $91.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $95.69.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,365 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,951,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,937,000 after acquiring an additional 246,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,144,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Articles

