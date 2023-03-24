Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.09

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 105810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10.

Insider Activity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $670,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,928,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,691 shares of company stock worth $3,864,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,235,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,272,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 633,827 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

