Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,762,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.71.

AJG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.75. The stock had a trading volume of 341,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.24 and a 52 week high of $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.18.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

