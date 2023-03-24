ASD Price Hits $0.0460 on Top Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. ASD has a market cap of $30.36 million and $4.15 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00024977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00030735 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018971 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003470 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00201584 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,345.26 or 1.00032346 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04571182 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,082,258.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

