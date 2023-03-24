Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $12.26 on Monday. Ashford has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

