Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.21

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.21 and last traded at $45.43, with a volume of 11529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGO shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.12.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.
