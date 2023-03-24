Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Director Marty Leigh Proctor Purchases 45,000 Shares

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) Director Marty Leigh Proctor bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,500.00.

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 2.7 %

ATH stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.83. 1,030,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,538,358. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.85 and a 1 year high of C$3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

