Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,439,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 2,792,723 shares.The stock last traded at $15.49 and had previously closed at $15.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). Atlas had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $436.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 275,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atlas by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 84,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

