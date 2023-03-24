Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 619 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.42) to GBX 4,500 ($55.26) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.53) to GBX 5,100 ($62.63) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.26) to GBX 4,200 ($51.58) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.89) to GBX 3,600 ($44.21) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.81) to GBX 2,750 ($33.77) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

DEO stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.16. 114,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,385. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.56. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.