Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,378,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,587,000 after acquiring an additional 163,750 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 31,560,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,993,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,700,000 after purchasing an additional 317,458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $348,189,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after buying an additional 62,679 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 369,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,764. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.