Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $1.96 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after acquiring an additional 143,095 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after acquiring an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.46. 25,569,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,814,133. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.