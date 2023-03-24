Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 1,464 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after purchasing an additional 997,275 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 470.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,292,000 after buying an additional 647,363 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,035,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,408,000 after purchasing an additional 168,251 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.54. The stock had a trading volume of 336,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,310. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

