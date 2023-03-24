Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 850 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $198.59. The company had a trading volume of 170,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,367. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

