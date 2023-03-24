Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Announces Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

ATOS stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atossa Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics

About Atossa Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 930,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. 15.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

