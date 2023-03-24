Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Announces Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.
Atossa Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %
ATOS stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atossa Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.
