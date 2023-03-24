AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Trading Up 5.1%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.02 and last traded at $39.91. 440,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 351,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.98.
ATRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $279,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,048,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after acquiring an additional 427,792 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.
AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.
