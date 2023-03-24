Audius Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Audius has a market cap of $274.11 million and approximately $13.46 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00355235 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,206.21 or 0.25819720 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010084 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear."

