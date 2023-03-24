Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price traded up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.52. 793,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,353,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $292,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 11,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $100,986.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,053.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $292,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,448 shares of company stock valued at $567,225. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,519.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.