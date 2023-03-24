Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $235.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $201.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,307 shares of company stock valued at $669,107 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

