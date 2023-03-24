Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Trading Down 25%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) dropped 25% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 113,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,439,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$15.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

