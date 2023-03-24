Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $6.98. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Avance Gas Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20.

About Avance Gas

(Get Rating)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.