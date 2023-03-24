AWM Capital LLC Buys 3,210 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.9% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC owned 0.54% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,191,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 129,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 43,478.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 32,174 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 46,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,290. The company has a market capitalization of $449.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $34.65.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

