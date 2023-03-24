AWM Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

AWM Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 3.1% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $115,192,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,876,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,379,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 643.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,944,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,011 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,696,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 314,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,705. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08.

