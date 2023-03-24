Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.93.

AXSM stock opened at $62.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,057,000 after buying an additional 299,137 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $411,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,928.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,882,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,982,000 after buying an additional 263,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

