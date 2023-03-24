Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AZUL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Azul from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.54.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $6.36 on Monday. Azul has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $846.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.95 million. Research analysts predict that Azul will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 551.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after buying an additional 1,980,852 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 26.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,841,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after buying an additional 814,568 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Azul by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,007,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after buying an additional 629,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 269.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 596,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,680,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 465,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

