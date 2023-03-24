Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $57.53 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00010626 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,165,608 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

