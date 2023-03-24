Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Raised to C$33.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

BDGI opened at C$28.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$969.30 million, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.23. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of C$24.09 and a 52-week high of C$33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.41.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 178.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Tracey Lynn Wallace acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,448.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,448. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Christopher Gunn bought 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$456,050.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$456,050.16. Also, Senior Officer Tracey Lynn Wallace bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at C$59,448. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.