Bank of America Cuts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $45.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Foot Locker stock opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Foot Locker by 659.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.